LEGO officially reveals new 2,300-piece Ideas The Starry Night set

At long last, today we’re getting a first look at the latest LEGO Ideas creations. Over a year in the works, fans of Vincent van Gogh’s iconic The Starry Night will be able to bring the painting into their LEGO collection with an over 2,300-piece brick-built rendition.

LEGO Ideas The Starry Night set revealed!

Originally confirmed to be a LEGO Ideas set all the way back in February of 2021, we’re finally getting an update on what the brick-built version of The Starry Night has in store. Stacking up to 2,316 pieces, the fan-inspired creation should be launching in the coming months as we head into summer and arrives as the first model inspired by the Museum of Modern Art.

Much like the fan-submitted model, the official version of The Starry Night channels some of the energy as the LEGO Art theme, just with a more 3D approach. Everything starts with a black frame around the exterior which takes on more of a stylistic design than we’ve seen from the standard Art Mosaics in the past. Then built into the center is a rendition of the painting made out of a swirl of multicolored bricks.

Alongside the actual brick-built painting is a minifigure version of the artist behind the artwork. Making his LEGO debut, an exclusive new Vincent van Gogh figure is included with an easel accessory and paintbrush in hand.

Officially launching on June 1, the new LEGO Ideas The Starry Night will retail for $169.99. Those who are signed up for the LEGO VIP program, as well as members at The Museum of Modern Art, will be able to score this one early on May 25.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s been quite a long way to see the latest LEGO Ideas set fully realized, but I am sure most builders will agree that it was worth it. I love all of the little touches that bring this creation to life, and the adjustments from the fan-made model like the addition of a black frame around the outside only makes it better.

