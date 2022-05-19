HyperX’s Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons reaches new low of $20

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse for $19.99 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 67% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. There are 11 programmable buttons on this mouse that can be controlled through the HyperX NEGUNITY program. The PixArt 3389 sensor has a resolution of up to 16,000 DPI and can track acceleration up to 50G. The dual-zone RGB lighting can also be controlled through the HyperX program. The design of the mouse features ergonomic curves with a comfortable hand fit. The split-button design allows for extra responsiveness without accidentally triggering other mouse button clicks. Check out our announcement coverage for more information.

If you want to save some money, check out the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $15. This mouse features 9 programmable buttons with the ability to customize up to three profiles that are stored on the onboard memory. The symmetrical design allows for both left- and right-handed people alike to use this gaming mouse. There is RGB accent lighting that can be used to indicate which profile is being used at the time. This mouse is the one I daily drive and I highly recommend it. There have never been any issues using this mouse and is comfortable in the hand.

Be sure to check out this deal on the ASUS 49-inch Curved Ultrawide 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $699. This is a new all-time low price for this dual full HD monitor with DisplayHDR 400 certification. The MSI Creator Z16 i9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3060 laptop has also reached its all-time low of $2,199.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Raid is an ergonomic mouse that puts more command directly at your fingertips; saving precious time when you’re in build battles, swapping weapons, or trying to loot and run. Pulsefire Raid is a lightweight 11-button programmable mouse and features comfortable side grips, making it the perfect pointer for battle royale, MOBA, and MMO gamers. The premium Pixart 3389 sensor delivers proven precision at native settings up to 16, 000 DPI. It uses a split-button design for the main left and right buttons for more responsive clicks wherever you press, and the reliable Omron switches they use provide crisp, tactile feedback, so you’ll know your clicks registered. Set macros, adjust DPI, and customize RGB lighting with HyperX NGENUITY customization software.

