GIGABYTE’s A5 K1 RTX 3060-powered gaming laptop reaches new low at $999 (Save 29%)

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE A5 K1 15.6-inch Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,400, this 29% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $250. Powered by a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics, your 15.6-inch 240Hz IPS 1080p will have no issues being driven. The 16GB of system memory is perfect for modern games and pretty much any program. There is also built-in Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast internet when on a supported network which will allow you to download your games faster with lower latency. Alongside this fast Wi-Fi is 2.5GbE wired networking if you don’t want to deal with potential packet loss which could be the difference between winning and losing your game. Be sure to keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $769 shipped. The overall specifications of this gaming laptop are lower than the GIGABYTE option above, but these are sacrifices you make to save some cash. It will come running an i5-10300H Intel processor, which is a 10th Gen CPU that, while still powerful, is two generations away from the current lineup. The RTX 3050 is an upgrade over integrated graphics by a decent factor but is on the lowest end for NVIDIA’s current lineup.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and hardware releases. For instance, take the bundle of TEAMGROUP’s T-Force Vulcan Z 32GB DDR4 3200MHz memory kit and CARDEA Zero 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD for $243. Right now you can pick up the TP-Link Kasa Color LED Smart Bulb for $7.50 to build out your office lighting.

GIGABYTE A5 K1 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUsBoost Clock 1560 MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 140 W

LAN: RTL8125-BG REALTEK (2.5G) Ethernet

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wireless Network Card

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor

