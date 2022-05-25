Sony’s massive Days of Play sale is loaded with PS4/PS5 titles, DualSense deals, merch, more

Update: The sale is now live and all of the best deals are organized for you right here.
Sony has just taken to its official blog to unveil the details on this year’s Days of Play 2022 PlayStation sale. Featuring a massive selection of digital game deals on PSN alongside some hardware offers at retail, this year’s Days of Play is a great chance to land both new releases on PS4 and PS5, DualSense controllers, and to fill up your back catalogue with older digital titles. Head below for a full breakdown on this year’s Days of Play summer PlayStation sale.
Days of Play 2022 summer PlayStation sale
The 2022 Days of Play summer PlayStation sale is set to launch tomorrow, but Sony has taken it upon itself to dish out the details today to prepare folks for the festivities. The sale will run on the PlayStation Store and elsewhere from May 25, 2022 to June 8, 2022.
Days of Play will be dishing up a “multitude of discounted titles and indie must-plays” on both previous and current-generation hardware. Sony is specifically highlighting titles like LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2 Witch Queen, and Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (some of which are already on sale right here), but you’ll find a large list of upcoming deals down below.
The PlayStation Gear store is also getting in on the Days of Play summer PlayStation sale this year, offering 20% off select merchandise as well as the following:
- On May 25, spend over $50 and you’ll receive an insulated beverage sleeve with your order.
- On May 26, buy two God of War items and get a third free.
- On May 27, you can enjoy a “5 under $5” PlayStation Shapes offer for that 24 hour period only.
DualSense deals inbound
Alongside physical deals directly from PlayStation on “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5), Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5), The Last of Us Part II (PS4), and the PS VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR bundle,” PS5 DualSense wireless controllers in White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple will be discounted for the duration of the promotion “at select retailers globally.” We will be updating this post and featuring the DualSense offers as they go live (if the prices are any good, anyway).
And here’s the aforementioned list of digital titles that will be marked down starting tomorrow, and remember, this is just a taste of what will likely be well over 1,000 games and DLC packs that will be discounted as part of the Days of Play summer PlayStation sale:
Days of Play 2022 DualSense deals:
DualSense Controller – Midnight Black $59 (Reg. $70)
DualSense Controller – White $60 (Reg. $70)
DualSense Controller – Cosmic Red $59 (Reg. $70)
DualSense Controller – Galactic Purple $59 (Reg. $70)
DualSense Controller – Nova Pink $59 (Reg. $75)
DualSense Controller – Starlight Blue $60 (Reg. $75)
More Amazon PlayStation DualSense deals…
