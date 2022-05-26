Save $70 on Chefman’s TurboFry dual basket air fryer via Amazon today at $80 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $150 $80

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $70 or 47% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Delivering a total of 9-quarts of cooking capacity, this model features a pair of frying baskets to support larger meals during your summer get-togethers and beyond. Ranging in temperature from 200 to 400 degrees with built-in LED shake reminder, there are two 4.5-quart baskets so you can cook two different items at once alongside eight built-in one-touch preset functions present and accounted for here. More details below. 

If you can make do with a smaller model that only carries a single frying basket, there are savings to be had. This popular GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer features a similar batch of eight preset functions and comes in at $62 shipped on Amazon. You’ll also find a few different color options alongside a wider temperature range and an otherwise similar setup to today’s lead deal in a more standard, compact single-basket package. 

Alongside Amazon’s latest Instant Pot air fryer and multi-cooker sale starting from $79, this morning also saw a notable price drop hit the Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker. Now up to $110 off the going rate, you’ll find both new and refurbished listings marked down right now alongside this deal on Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more. 

Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer features:

  • DOUBLE THE DISHES: Air frying the healthiest, crispiest, and most flavorful food for the entire family has never been so convenient. The TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer has two spacious, 4.5-quart baskets so you can maximize and master mealtime. Chefman makes cooking crowd-worthy meals even easier with synced baskets and an intuitive finish-time feature.
  • A WHOLE NEW WAY TO AIR FRY: The Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer is the world’s fastest and handiest way to cook for a crowd. With eight built-in cooking functions, you can air fry crispy chicken, fresh fish, succulent steak, and golden French fries to a flawless finish with little to no oil. Adjustable temperature control of 200°F to 400°F makes it easier than ever to achieve absolute perfection.

