New Amazon low hits SodaStream’s glass carafe Aqua Sparkling Water Maker at $100 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $160, today’s deal is $28 under our previous mention, 38% off the going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. There are certainly more affordable models in the SodaStream lineup, but the Aqua Fizz delivers a more premium package with a pair of dishwasher-safe glass carafes for drinking and serving as well as a higher-end design alongside the included 60L CO2 cylinder to get you started. From there you can expect the same homemade sparkling water all year round that will be great for mixing up cocktails this summer. Head below for additional details. 

The Terra SodaStream model is a notable alternative that is now selling for $72 shipped. While we have seen this one go for less in the past, the regularly $80 option is the most affordable solution in the lineup that will deliver the same sparkling water as our lead deal, just in a more basic package without the glass serving jars. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Elsewhere in this week’s best kitchen and cooking deals, we are tracking up to $150 off pro-grade Vitamix blenders with deals starting from $278. Just be sure to dive into the latest Amazon Instant Pot sale where you’ll find multi-cookers, air fryers, and all-in-one ovens starting from $79 shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more. 

SodaStream Aqua Fizz features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 2 glass carafes
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
  • Carbonates only in elegant glass carafes

