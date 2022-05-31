May’s best LEGO Ideas include the Great Wave of Kanagawa, brick-built insects, and more

After seeing the latest official set out of LEGO Ideas launch earlier in the month with The Starry Night hitting store shelves for VIPs, we’re now taking a look at what the future of the platform has in store. Headlined by a brick-built Great Wave of Kanagawa and a detailed witch house, our favorite LEGO Ideas from May are detailed down below.

LEGO Witch House highlights May’s best Ideas projects

Having just hit the LEGO Ideas platform earlier this month in May, builder Castor-Troy is back with a highly-detailed Witch House model. Medieval LEGO has been such a popular topic lately as we wait for the 90th-anniversary castle creation; in the meantime, this project satisfies all the same cravings.

From intricate brickwork that pulls off the stone siding to the overall interesting shape that stands out from other LEGO buildings, this model is packed with so many fun little inclusions. Turn the eye-catching facade around, and you’ll find a detailed interior which puts the 2,500 pieces included in the model to work.

Whether fans are hoping to bring this one home to put on display or to play with, over 5,300 of them have already left their sign of support on the projector. That makes the 775 days remaining for the LEGO Witch House even more impressive and easily a highlight for our favorite LEGO Ideas of May.

All the buzz on this Insectum LEGO Idea

With spring weather in full effect, one build by creator Marcointothewild particularly caught my eye with their intricate recreation of various bugs. Stacking up to eleven different flying insects sealed away in an ornate display case, the Insectum LEGO model takes as display-oriented of an approach as you’ll find. Of those different species, included in the set is everything from Calopteryx virgo (aka a European Damselfly) to Chorthippus brunneus (aka a field grasshopper).

So far, over 2,300 builders are hoping to bring this creation to their collections — and for good reason! All of the creative parts usages deliver an eye-catching build that bug collectors and LEGO fans alike can appreciate. There’s over 465 days remaining in the campaign for this one to hit the next milestone, so we’ll be watching this model with great interest as it climbs toward the 10,000-supporter target.

LEGO Great Wave of Kanagawa assembled

Every bit as intricate as the other LEGO Ideas highlights for May, builder LEGOverwatch has assembled a display model of the Great Wave of Kanagama. In what is a perfect source material for a LEGO set, the creator has captured the flatwork of art as a 3D-style model with plenty of depth. The unique use of parts really delivers on the curling waves of the original and assembles into what can only be described as a delightful little model of the woodblock print originally crafted by Katsushika Hokusai.

Given that we just saw The Starry Night set join the official LEGO Ideas stable, I can easily see the Great Wave of Kanagawa getting much of the same love. Builders have already helped get the project up to over 6,800 supporters, meaning it should be a breeze to lock-in the rest with over 700 days remaining.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside these three creations that are hoping to become official sets someday, May also saw quite a few projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. You’ll see plenty of creations that we previously featured here at 9to5Toys as well as some completely fresh ones. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for May:

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for May to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support. And, if you’d like to submit your own LEGO Idea for us to feature, be sure to go say hi on Twitter!

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

