LEGO June buyers’ guide: Optimus Prime, N-1 Mando Starfighter, Technic Ferrari, and more

June has arrived, and with the new month comes a collection of the latest LEGO sets, including the most recent creations from the Star Wars side of the lineup. There are also firsts for LEGO like a collaboration with Hasbro delivering Optimus Prime to go alongside a new Technic Ferrari and more.

LEGO buyers’ guide for the new June 2022 sets

We’re now heading into the summer months of the LEGO lineup, and while we wait for the flagship waves of the season to drop, there are some larger and more display-worthy builds hitting store shelves. Putting quality over quantity to the test, we’re getting quite a few notable builds from licensed themes that tap into everything from Star Wars to Transformers.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO June buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

All of the following listings will go live at midnight on June 1.

Star Wars

As they typically do for our monthly roundups, the latest LEGO creations from a galaxy far, far away are kicking things off June. This time around, just a single LEGO Star Wars set is taking the spotlight. It arrives from The Book of Boba Fett. Much like the show cast the beloved bounty hunter aside in favor of the Beskar-plated Mandalorian, so too is the LEGO Group putting Mando and Grogu in the spotlight.

Originally revealed back in February, the new Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter is finally hitting store shelves with 412 pieces and a $59.99 price point. Assembling the upgrade Naboo starfighter from the Disney+ series, this set also includes a series of exclusive minifigures. Mando himself is finally getting a face print to reflect that of the actor under the chromed helmet, Pedro Pascal.

Not to mention, two characters are making their debuts into the LEGO side of the Star Wars collection this June with new minifigs for Peli Motto and a BD droid. It also wouldn’t be a Mandalorian-related set without including Grogu. Though, if you won’t be buying the new N-1 Starfighter, some of the upcoming summer 2022 LEGO Star Wars sets are now up for pre-order in the meantime, too.

Creator Expert

Arguably the most unexpected LEGO collaboration of the year, let alone to date, is also hitting store shelves this month. New for June and the entire LEGO lineup period, Hasbro’s popular Transformers are finally getting the brick-built treatment with Optimus Prime.

The Autobot will be stacking up to over 13 inches tall in his LEGO form, with 1,508 bricks being used to recreate the iconic G1 look. On top of just the robot mode, this wouldn’t be a Transformer without the ability to morph into the vehicle version. The LEGO Group has nailed the transformation and also includes some extra accessories to justify the $169.99 price tag. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our original launch coverage, but expect this one to sell out pretty quickly given just how popular the crossover is expected to be.

Technic

Over on the LEGO Technic side of things, June is seeing a new addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series. Bringing the Ferrari Daytona SP3 out of its garage and into your brick-built collection, the set is the latest of these supercars to get the LEGO treatment and stacks up to 3,778 pieces in the process. Alongside an authentic exterior, there are also some unique features packed into the 23-inch long design.

There’s an internal and detailed replica of the eight-speed engine to go alongside the working pair of butterfly doors to round out the package. Bringing this vehicle to your collection will set you back $399.99. All of the details are available in our launch coverage, as well.

Marvel

While MCU fans will still have a few more months until they can bring the buildable Groot to their collections (now available for pre-order), June is at least adding one new LEGO set to the Marvel side of things. As the latest version of the Iron Man Armory, this new release stacks up to 496 pieces and is yet another chance to assemble a brick-built recreation of Tony’s hall of armor.

Fittingly for the source material, you’re getting quite a few of the different Iron Man suits including MK3, MK25, and MK85 with redesigned helmets to go alongside the rest of the characters. Bringing the total minifigure count to eight, there’s Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine, and Whiplash to justify the $89.99 price tag.

Minecraft

The Llama Village: $129.99 | 1,252 pieces

The Red Barn: $99.99 | 799 pieces

The Ice Castle: $49.99 | 499 pieces

The Nether Bastion: $34.99 | 300 pieces

The Bakery: $24.99 | 154 pieces

City Farm

Barn & Farm Animals: $69.99 | 230 pieces

Farmers Market Van: $44.99 | 310 pieces

Chicken Henhouse: $9.99 | 101 pieces

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!