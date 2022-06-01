Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, 7Days Backer, Room 1309, more

Justin Kahn -
It is now time for your Wednesday edition of the best iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside this deal on the Twelve South MacBook Curve Riser, we are still tracking big-time offers on the entire AirPods lineup as well as everything marked down in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlight offers include Juicy Realm, 7Days: Backer, HomeDash, Room 1309, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Resume App: Fast CV Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Search Ace Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Room 1309: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Freezer: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Flight Update Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Chore Champion – Chore Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Stellarium Mobile – Star Map: FREE (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Triad Smash: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera – Full Controls: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

