Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $29 Amazon low, COD Vanguard $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X from $29 shipped. Regularly closer to $35 or more these days, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, matching our previous, and a great time to land the latest Resident Evil title in your catalogue. This one received solid reviews at launch for its arguable return to form while still maintaining much the advancements the series has made in recent years. It takes Ethan Winters to the titular village to uncover the mysteries left behind in Resident Evil Evil 7 Biohazard and more. Chris Redfield makes a seemingly sinister appearance here for all of you classic fans of the series alongside the new “living, breathing” setting. Head below for deals on Call of Duty Vanguard, Elden Ring, Celeste, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Stranding, DEATHLOOP, and much more.

***FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Switch Online Family plans

***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more

Pre-orders:

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

