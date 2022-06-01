Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $29 Amazon low, COD Vanguard $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X from $29 shipped. Regularly closer to $35 or more these days, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, matching our previous, and a great time to land the latest Resident Evil title in your catalogue. This one received solid reviews at launch for its arguable return to form while still maintaining much the advancements the series has made in recent years. It takes Ethan Winters to the titular village to uncover the mysteries left behind in Resident Evil Evil 7 Biohazard and more. Chris Redfield makes a seemingly sinister appearance here for all of you classic fans of the series alongside the new “living, breathing” setting. Head below for deals on Call of Duty Vanguard, Elden Ring, Celeste, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Stranding, DEATHLOOP, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Switch Online Family plans
***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS4/Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 Xbox $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monark Deluxe from $48 (Reg. $60)
- Undertale PSN $10 (Reg. $15)
- Alien: Isolation PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: RemakeeShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- More Amazon Days of Play PlayStation game deals…
- More GameStop PlayStation game deals…
- More PSN Days of Play digital game deals…
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!