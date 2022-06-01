Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $29 Amazon low, COD Vanguard $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X from $29 shipped. Regularly closer to $35 or more these days, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, matching our previous, and a great time to land the latest Resident Evil title in your catalogue. This one received solid reviews at launch for its arguable return to form while still maintaining much the advancements the series has made in recent years. It takes Ethan Winters to the titular village to uncover the mysteries left behind in Resident Evil Evil 7 Biohazard and more. Chris Redfield makes a seemingly sinister appearance here for all of you classic fans of the series alongside the new “living, breathing” setting. Head below for deals on Call of Duty Vanguard, Elden Ring, Celeste, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Stranding, DEATHLOOP, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Switch Online Family plans

Pre-orders:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

