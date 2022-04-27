May PlayStation Plus FREE games unveiled: FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and more

After announcing the roll out of VRR support on PS5 this week, Sony has now taking to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the May PlayStation Plus free games. Sony’s membership service is set to get a major overhaul this summer with three new tier systems, but you will be able to add the May freebies to your library in the meantime. Starting early next week, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods for nothing alongside a bonus FIFA 22 FUT pack. Head below for all of the details.

May PlayStation Plus free games

The May PlayStation Plus free games will go live starting on Tuesday of next week and will remain as such until June 6, 2022. That, as usual, means you have until May 2, 2022 to claim the April freebies including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hood Outlaws, and Slay the Spire. All of the free games will remain in your library for as long as your PlayStation Plus membership is active.

Alongside Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods, the real headliner for the May PlayStation Plus free games is FIFA 22 on PS4 and PS5. Regularly $60 on PSN and currently going for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon in physical form, this is a great chance for casual soccer fans to score the game free of charge and jump into some online matches. The aforementioned PlayStation Plus FUT Pack delivers “11 players rated 82 or above to help build your dream squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as well as an Icon Moments Loan Player Pick.”

Sony officially unveiled the new PlayStation Plus back at the end of March with Xbox Game Pass-style streaming, effectively rolling its PS Plus and PS Now memberships into a single service. You can get a closer look at the three-tier system in our feature piece right here, but the short form take away for most folks will be that the current PS Plus benefits will remain the same price.

FIFA 22 features:

New gameplay features in FIFA 22 give you more consistency between the posts with a goalkeeper rewrite that brings more composure to the most important position on the pitch, alongside new ball physics, explosive sprint that better matches the acceleration of the game’s quickest players, and new attacking tactics that let you take control of how your team plays. In Career Mode, live out your football dreams as you create and manage the game’s newest club to glory. VOLTA FOOTBALL rewards you for your flair with restyled small-sided gameplay and new ways to play and progress each season.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!