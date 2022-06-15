Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Starlight, 1000 Hours Outside, more

Your Wednesday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now waiting down below. Just be sure to scope out big-time price drops on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards as well as the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro and this return to the all-time low on AirPods Max. Our app deal collection is headlined by titles like Incredibox, mySolar – Build your Planets, Neo Monsters, Starlight – Explore the Stars, 1000 Hours Outside, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Busy Lumberjack: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Instant Heart Rate+ HR Monitor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 1000 Hours Outside: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text Scanner Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Quell+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $5 (Reg. $6)

More on Incredibox:

Incredibox is a music app that lets you create your own music with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers. Choose your musical style among 8 impressive atmospheres and start to lay down, record and share your mix.

