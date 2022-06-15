Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30, Microsoft Flight Sim $40, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $49 or free store pickup where available. You’ll also find this deal live at Best Buy as well. Currently sold out at Amazon, this regularly $60 title is now 50% off and ready to land in your Switch collection ahead of the Gen 9 titles releasing later this year. This one takes players back to the Sinnoh region from the original Pokémon Diamond version with overhauled visuals and gameplay. Trainers can explore the Grand Underground to “dig up items and Pokémon Fossils, connect with friends, build a Secret Base, and more.” Be sure to check out the new all-time low we spotted on HORI’s Pokémon Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller while you’re at it. Then Head below for deals on Celeste, TowerFall, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, and more.

