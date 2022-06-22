elago’s vintage Apple desktop-inspired AirPods 3 case hits Amazon all-time low at $7.50

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its AW3 AirPods 3 Case for $7.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12 directly from elago, it has sold for between $10 and $14 since it hit Amazon last year and is now at a new all-time low there. As you might know from our launch coverage back in October, this cover wraps your AirPods 3 case in nostalgia designed to look like the original Apple Mac desktop. It delivers elago’s usual silicone treatment with wireless charging compatibility that leaves the cable port accessible when needed while protecting your AirPods 3 case from scratches, bumps, and bruises. Get some additional details right here and head below for more.

If the vintage Apple design above isn’t working for you, elago’s standard silicone AirPods 3 case is starting from just over $6.50 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon right now. This one delivers a similar wireless charging-ready design and the added bonus of an included carabiner clip.

Alongside the first price drops on Sony’s new LinkBuds/S, we are also still seeing some solid deals on Apple headphones. You can land AirPods 3 with the magnetic charging case and spatial audio support from $115 right now, but if it’s the flagship AirPods Max you’re after, the latest discounts are bringing the over-ear solutions down to $429 shipped. You can get a complete breakdown of the pricing details in our previous coverage right here.

elago AW3 AirPods 3 Case features:

