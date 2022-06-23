Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger sees first discount to $45, Thunderbolt 4 cable at $117 low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable for $44.99 shipped. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen to date at $4 off and a new all-time low. Last fall, Apple refreshed its MagSafe connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The companion cable on sale today is just like the one that came in the box, with a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review. Head below for more.

Also seeing one of its very first discounts today courtesy of Amazon, the new Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable is now down to $116.99. Typically fetching $129, this is only the second discount so far and a new all-time low at $12 off. Delivering a 1.8-meter connection between your latest M1 Mac and a compatible dock, charger, or display, this Thunderbolt 4 cable supports up to 40Gb/s transfer rates alongside 100W charging passthrough. It’s compatible with everything from USB-C 4 docks to Apple’s Studio Display and more.

While all of this week’s other best Apple deals are up for grabs in our guide, there are some notable Mac accessories also on tap right now. Courtesy of this Satechi Summer Sale, you can now save up to 75% on aluminum USB-C hubs, chargers, and more from $10.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put. An LED turns amber when the battery is charging and green when it’s fully charged. Made with a woven design for long-lasting durability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!