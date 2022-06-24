Steel magnetic Coffee Gator canister keeps the beans fresh down at $20, plus more from $15

From now through the end of the month, Woot is offering some solid deals on a range of Coffee Gator gear starting from $15 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 deliver fee will apply. Among some accessories, kettles, and cold brew makers, you’ll find the popular 64-ounce Coffee Gator Coffee Canister with magnetic scoop marked down to $19.99. Currently over $30 at Amazon and regularly fetching around $27, this is the lowest price we can find and among the best we have ever tracked. While there are certainly more affordable solutions out there, this one has a number of bonus add-on features. Alongside the magnetic measuring scoop, it also includes a bag-saver clip, date wheel for tracking best before or roasting times, and more. The surgical-grade stainless steel build is complemented by a bail clasp closure and a CO2 release valve to keep “your beans and grounds in peak condition for delivering more smiles per cup for years to come.” Head below for additional Coffee Gator deals.

You can browse through the rest of the Coffee Gator sale event right here for stovetop makers, cold brew solutions, pour-over setups, travel mugs, grinders, and much more. The deals start from $15 Prime shipped with up to 50% in savings and are at the lowest prices we can find.

Alongside the Kitchy’s Pizza Wheel that’s now matching the lowest price we have tracked this year, we are also tracking some more robust espresso machine deals right now. Brim’s up to $400 Espresso Machine bundle is now marked down to $240 alongside some other accessories from $12. That offer joins an ongoing price drop on the higher-end Philips’ Espresso Machine with a built-in grinder and froth wand at $176 off. Then dive into our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking offers.

Coffee Gator Coffee Canister features:

Magnetic measuring scoop

Tasting notes bag-saver clip

Quick-release and easy-seal bail clasp

Date wheel for tracking best before or roasting date

Surgical-grade stainless steel body

Wicovalve CO2 release valve

