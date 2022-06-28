Android app deals of the day: Railways, Traffix, Package Inc, Nimian Legends, more

It is now time for Tuesday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play with everything now up for the taking down below. Dive into today’s deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 as well as Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger and the Chromecast with Google TV while you’re at it too. Our app collection is headlined by deals on titles like Railways, Traffix: Traffic Simulator, Package Inc, FolderSync Pro, Nimian Legends: Vandgels, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Alongside the ongoing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, we are now tracking notable offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more tablets starting from $200. Those discounts join price drops on the Chromecast with Google TV and Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger as well as the Anker Gold Box sale from $22 and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Do you have a refined taste for train simulator games? Railways is a simulation game where you have trains, passengers and railways. Your goal is to manage the trains strategically between the tracks, picking up the passengers and preventing crashes. Your mission is complete when you collect all the passengers.

