Insta360’s ONE R 4K Edition modular Action Camera returns to low of $250 (Save $50)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Insta360 ONE R 4K Edition Action Camera for $249.95 shipped. Normally going for $300 ($299 on Amazon), this 17% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this action camera. This deal is following the announcement of the Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 action camera a few days ago. The ONE R camera can capture up to 4K60 video with Insta360’s FlowState stabilization technology creating gimbal-like smoothness while moving around. As it is an action camera, the IPX8 waterproof rating means you can go down to 16.4-feet underwater with no problems capturing your day on the river. To learn more about this adaptive design action cam, be sure to stop by our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While the IPX8 waterproof rating means it can handle going down to 16.4-feet, more ambitious explorers may go much deeper. In that case, Insta360 created the Dive Case for you at $47. The acceptable diving range gets increased to 196 feet when using the dive case which is a 12 times increase in depth. While you’re out and exploring, the last thing you’d want is to have the battery die on you with no way to continue documenting your journey. You can pick up additional ONE R batteries for $30 each. The battery is built into the adaptive base where you snap on the modules so swapping to a fresh battery is relatively simple.

While out exploring, you need to ensure your safety at all times and you can increase it by grabbing one of the 300-lumen LED flashlights from this 4-pack for $12.50. These flashlights are powered off AAA batteries and can light your way so you don’t step on a log and twist your ankle. Right now you can also grab the Coleman 316 Series 50-quart Wheeled Cooler for $40 which is one of the lowest prices we can find.

Insta360 ONE R 4K Edition Action Camera features:

The Insta360 ONE R 4K Edition includes the 4K Wide Angle Mod, core module, and battery base that holds the two modules together side-by-side and powers them. A mounting frame with a standard 3-prong action cam mount is also included. The entire setup fits into the mounting frame and can be attached to various support accessories via the 3-prong.

