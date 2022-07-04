New Amazon lows hit Seagate’s 7,300MB/s PC and PS5 FireCuda 530 SSDs from $95 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Seagate FireCuda 530 500GB Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. This released on Amazon last summer at $170 and has, for the most part, regularly fetched between $120 and $130 since. It dropped to $100 back in May and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a notable deal for outfitting your battlestation with a modest amount of brand name Seagate storage at the best price we have tracked. It can reach impressive speeds at up to 7,300MB/s – slightly beating out the CORSAIR models with built-in heatsink tech we have on sale right now – alongside the M.2 PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4 setup. The same FireCuda 530 Gen4 with the heatsink is also sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $109.99 shipped, down from the regularly up to $140 it has fetched this year. Head below for more details.
As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some great deals on the 7,100MB/s CORSAIR models we were impressed with in our hands-on review earlier this year. While the high-capacity 4TB model is now sold out, pricing on the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models have dropped even lower since we last covered them with deals starting from $80. Browse through everything right here.
Today’s SSD offers are joined by an ongoing price drop on Kingston’s 256GB USB-C Gen 2 Flash Drive. Ready to slide right on to your keychain and now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows, all capacities of Kingston’s powerful mini storage device are at the best prices we have tracked starting from under $47 shipped. You can take a closer look at the spec sheet and pricing details in our previous coverage.
Seagate FireCuda 530 500GB SSD features
- Speed reigns—Seagate’s FireCuda 530 dominates the SSD lineup, delivering pure performance, absolute power, the most advanced components, and unrivaled endurance
- Exhilarating performance up to 7300MB/s—harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and apps
- Our fastest FireCuda SSD ever built for the ultimate in sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation—with transfer speeds up to 2x faster than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe SSDs and 12x faster than SATA SSDs
- Includes custom built low-profile heatsink designed by EKWB and Seagate to help minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer time periods of time
