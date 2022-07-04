New Amazon lows hit Seagate’s 7,300MB/s PC and PS5 FireCuda 530 SSDs from $95 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Seagate FireCuda 530 500GB Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. This released on Amazon last summer at $170 and has, for the most part, regularly fetched between $120 and $130 since. It dropped to $100 back in May and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a notable deal for outfitting your battlestation with a modest amount of brand name Seagate storage at the best price we have tracked. It can reach impressive speeds at up to 7,300MB/s – slightly beating out the CORSAIR models with built-in heatsink tech we have on sale right now – alongside the M.2 PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4 setup. The same FireCuda 530 Gen4 with the heatsink is also sitting at the Amazon all-time low of $109.99 shipped, down from the regularly up to $140 it has fetched this year. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some great deals on the 7,100MB/s CORSAIR models we were impressed with in our hands-on review earlier this year. While the high-capacity 4TB model is now sold out, pricing on the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models have dropped even lower since we last covered them with deals starting from $80. Browse through everything right here.

Today’s SSD offers are joined by an ongoing price drop on Kingston’s 256GB USB-C Gen 2 Flash Drive. Ready to slide right on to your keychain and now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows, all capacities of Kingston’s powerful mini storage device are at the best prices we have tracked starting from under $47 shipped. You can take a closer look at the spec sheet and pricing details in our previous coverage.

Seagate FireCuda 530 500GB SSD features

Speed reigns—Seagate’s FireCuda 530 dominates the SSD lineup, delivering pure performance, absolute power, the most advanced components, and unrivaled endurance

Exhilarating performance up to 7300MB/s—harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and apps

Our fastest FireCuda SSD ever built for the ultimate in sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation—with transfer speeds up to 2x faster than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe SSDs and 12x faster than SATA SSDs

Includes custom built low-profile heatsink designed by EKWB and Seagate to help minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer time periods of time

