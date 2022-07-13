Massive Prime Day Smartphone Accessories: 20W USB-C PD Charger $10.50, much more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20W USB-C Power Delivery Fast Charger for $10.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $14 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a similar charger from a reputable brand. Curious what all 20W will power? Well, for starters, it’ll charge all of Apple’s iPad lineup with ease, including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Plus, it’ll fast charge your iPhone and provide 15W of wireless power over MagSafe, making it quite versatile all things considered.

With 20W Power Delivery, this Type C charger supports Fast Charge to charge your iPhone 12 series from 0-60% in only 30 minutes and other USB-C compatible devices at optimal speeds, so it can provide exactly as much power as your smartphone needs. Syncwire USB-C Wall Charger is specifically made for iPhone 12 series. Its 20W of power will give your iPhone 12 the fastest charge, which is 3 times faster than with the standard 5W charger. This compact charger sits flat to the wall to fit easily behind furniture or in hard-to-reach outlets. It’s also perfectly sized to fit in a pocket or bag, which means you’ll have access to fast charging wherever you’re headed.

