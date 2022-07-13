Massive Prime Day Smartphone Accessories: 20W USB-C PD Charger $10.50, much more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPrime Day 2022Syncwire
50% off From $11

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20W USB-C Power Delivery Fast Charger for $10.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $14 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a similar charger from a reputable brand. Curious what all 20W will power? Well, for starters, it’ll charge all of Apple’s iPad lineup with ease, including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Plus, it’ll fast charge your iPhone and provide 15W of wireless power over MagSafe, making it quite versatile all things considered.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With 20W Power Delivery, this Type C charger supports Fast Charge to charge your iPhone 12 series from 0-60% in only 30 minutes and other USB-C compatible devices at optimal speeds, so it can provide exactly as much power as your smartphone needs. Syncwire USB-C Wall Charger is specifically made for iPhone 12 series. Its 20W of power will give your iPhone 12 the fastest charge, which is 3 times faster than with the standard 5W charger. This compact charger sits flat to the wall to fit easily behind furniture or in hard-to-reach outlets. It’s also perfectly sized to fit in a pocket or bag, which means you’ll have access to fast charging wherever you’re headed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Prime Day 2022 Syncwire

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C/18W USB-A Car ...
Annual Anker Prime Day sale starts at $11: MagSafe gear...
Amazon Prime Day Lacoste Sale takes up to 60% off polos...
Keurig’s regularly $130 K-Slim Single Serve brewe...
Z GRILLS’ 450-square inch pellet grill/smoker is ...
9to5Toys Daily: July 13, 2022 – M1 MacBook Pro $499 o...
AeroGarden Harvest hits best Amazon price of 2022 at $7...
Zagg takes on Prime Day with 30% off sitewide sale on M...
Load more...
Show More Comments