Vitamix pro-grade blenders up to $150 off for Prime Day, entry-level ONE hits new $175 low

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on Vitamix blenders. You can land the brand’s pro-grade entry-level model, the Vitamix ONE, for $174.95 shipped right now. Regularly $250, like it fetches directly from Vitamix, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 30% or $75 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one brings home that Vitamix quality at a much more affordable rate than the rest of the lineup with a “streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.” It is great for “smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more” with a 32-ounce Tritan BPA-free container, an “ergonomic” handle, and a simple dial control to both start the blender and ramp up the power. The included tamper is a nice touch for more robust jobs as well. Head below for more Prime Day Vitamix deals.

Prime Day Vitamix deals:

Head over to our Prime Day kitchen roundup for more and be sure to check out the biggest Moccamaster sale of 2022 with rare offers from $225. But you’ll also want to dive into the fresh batch of Ninja deals Amazon launched early this morning with a new all-time low on the brand’s CREAMi ice cream maker. It has been among the most popular options from the brand this summer and it is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon.

Vitamix ONE blenders:

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

Tamper gets tough blends moving by pushing ingredients into the blades.

