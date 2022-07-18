Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Home Behind, Quickgets Geo, Card Hog, and more

Monday morning’s fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps is now up for the taking down below. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the iPad mini 6 cellular models that are now back at all-time low pricing from $550 as well as everything else waiting in our Apple deal hub. App discount highlights include titles like Home Behind, Quickgets Geo, Card Hog, Hyperforma, Be Focused Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Broken Screen Prank: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zoro.to: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Yalla Shoot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Waay: Learn music theory: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myAddress – Monitoring Tools: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Anytune: Practice Perfected: $35 (Reg. $40)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Lost Ship: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geography: learn the world map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Premium-RPG Wizards of Brandel: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Monitor Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flight Update Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac: $60 (Reg. $80)

More on Home Behind:

In Home Behind, you take on the role of a refugee cast out from your homeland by a band of rebels. Your home and the peace you enjoyed has been destroyed, and your family has disappeared. Can you survive the struggle, famine, and sickness to make it to the safety of Europe? The thoughts of civil war had been brewing in your homeland for years, and the violence has finally erupted. In the chaos, your village was burned to the ground, and your daughter disappeared. When faced with death, you chose to survive and to overcome the difficulties of disease, war, and famine. Can you make it long enough to be reunited with your daughter?

