Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers Switch $29, Hot Wheels Unleashed $25, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $40 $29

As part of today’s best console game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $28.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 27% off the going rate, the lowest total we can find, and the best price of the year at Amazon. On the heels on Nintendo’s latest Direct Mini Partner Showcase where it unveiled official releases of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Goldenand Persona 3 Portable for Switch, today’s delivers a notable opportunity to land the Strikers experience for your collection. Players join the “Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan” after a summer vacation “takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals:

