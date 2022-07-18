Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers Switch $29, Hot Wheels Unleashed $25, more

As part of today’s best console game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch for $28.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 27% off the going rate, the lowest total we can find, and the best price of the year at Amazon. On the heels on Nintendo’s latest Direct Mini Partner Showcase where it unveiled official releases of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable for Switch, today’s delivers a notable opportunity to land the Strikers experience for your collection. Players join the “Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan” after a summer vacation “takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- RE 2 and 3 Racoon City Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $25 (Reg. $50)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök – Collector’s Edition & Jötnar Edition pre-orders
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $25 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
