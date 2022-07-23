Nintendo Switch Lite falls to one of its best prices yet at $160 for today only (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite in multiple colors for $159.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this handheld console normally goes for $200 at Amazon and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in new condition all-time. Keep in mind that the Switch Lite is available for $142 in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition right now, should you mind giving up new condition for refurbished to save a few extra bucks.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the brand’s most compact handheld gaming console, designed to be used on-the-go to play your favorite games. While the Switch Lite won’t dock to your TV, the compact nature is perfect for vacation gaming. The controllers are built-in instead of removable, and it works with all Switch games that work in handheld mode. Plus, it can link up with as many as eight Switch or Switch Lites for local multiplayer gaming, making it a solid choice for families as well. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Switch Lite and then head below for additional information.

Leverage your savings to pick up this $15 JETech case that’s available at Amazon. It wraps around your new portable console to provide some protection while gaming on-the-go. You’ll find that it also adds bump-outs on the back of the console to add extra grip so you can better hold the Switch Lite. This case also comes either in a clear colorway or in a matching hue to your console, so be sure to check out all the options over at Amazon.

Be sure to swing by yesterday’s apps and game roundup which has titles on sale for a multitude of consoles, but more specifically, for Nintendo Switch. Our lead deal from the roundup is Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch, which is down to $53 from its normal going rate of $60. This title really hasn’t seen many discounts since its release, so be sure to lock in the savings if you’ve been looking to pick up the latest Kirby title.

Nintendo Switch Lite console features:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming console at an amazing price

For every member of your family, there’s a member of Nintendo Switch

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and built-in +Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support the Handheld mode

