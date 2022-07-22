Today’s best game deals: Kirby and the Forgotten Land $53 Amazon low, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch for $52.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one hasn’t really seen any major price drops since release and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It released back in March after a FREE demo went live and the initial 30th anniversary of the series celebrations started. Kirby and the Forgotten Land delivers a 3D platforming adventure to a “mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization,” and all of the pink puff’s iconic abilities. The latest Mouthful Mode joins Kirby’s new copy abilities as well as two-player action with Bandana Waddle Dee. Get even more details right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
***Geek Squad refurb Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at $142
***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game
***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-owned $28 (Orig. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PSN
- Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Ubisoft eShop sale from $2
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock and 2K eShop sale from $8
- MLB The Show 22 on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $51 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Mega Man eShop sale from $8
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6
- Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- RE 2 and 3 Racoon City Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
