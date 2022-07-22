Today’s best game deals: Kirby and the Forgotten Land $53 Amazon low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
New low $53

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch for $52.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one hasn’t really seen any major price drops since release and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It released back in March after a FREE demo went live and the initial 30th anniversary of the series celebrations started. Kirby and the Forgotten Land delivers a 3D platforming adventure to a “mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization,” and all of the pink puff’s iconic abilities. The latest Mouthful Mode joins Kirby’s new copy abilities as well as two-player action with Bandana Waddle Dee. Get even more details right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals:

***Geek Squad refurb Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at $142

***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game

***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lifetime’s 55-qt. Cooler can ‘withstand a b...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer AX21 and...
There’s nothing quite like fresh noodles, Cuisina...
Instant Pot’s 8-qt. Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer M...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cabl...
Crocs Flash Event takes extra 20% off sale items: Clogs...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 2, Rogu...
Apple launches $10 or less SDCC weekend comic book movi...
Load more...
Show More Comments