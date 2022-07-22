Today’s best game deals: Kirby and the Forgotten Land $53 Amazon low, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch for $52.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one hasn’t really seen any major price drops since release and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It released back in March after a FREE demo went live and the initial 30th anniversary of the series celebrations started. Kirby and the Forgotten Land delivers a 3D platforming adventure to a “mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization,” and all of the pink puff’s iconic abilities. The latest Mouthful Mode joins Kirby’s new copy abilities as well as two-player action with Bandana Waddle Dee. Get even more details right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

