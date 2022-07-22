Rare Geek Squad refurb deal on Nintendo Switch Lite consoles now live at $142 (Orig. $200)

Best Buy is now offering a rare deal on Geek Squad refurbished Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at $141.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and still fetching $199 at Amazon, this is a notable opportunity to bring one of Nintendo’s portable-only current-generation consoles home (or to your next road trip). This blue model launched back in April of 2021 after the initial colorways were unveiled in 2019. It is optimized for “for personal, handheld play” with the same unibody design, fully integrated controls, and built-in 5.5-inch touchscreen you’ll find on the standard Switch while it’s in handheld mode. Dive into our hands-on review of the Nintendo Switch Lite for a complete breakdown of the feature list and user experience before you head below for information on the Geek Squad refurbishment process.

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are said to be “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.” You can learn more about the Geek Squad process on this landing page and today’s lead deal ships with a 90-day warranty.

We are also still tracking Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets on sale for $60 shipped, down from the regular $100 price tag, and you’ll find more of the latest form the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Nintendo Switch Lite console features:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming console at an amazing price

For every member of your family, there’s a member of Nintendo Switch

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and built-in +Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support the Handheld mode

