Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Fenix 2 for Twitter, Dungeon Warfare 2, more

Justin Kahn -
All of Tuesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of today’s price drops on Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we have running on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22/+ smartphones, its LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4, and Sony’s new Xperia 1 III as well. This afternoon’s apps are headlined by deals on titles like Data Defense, Defense Zone 2 HD, Dungeon Warfare 2, Fenix 2 for Twitter, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Alongside ongoing price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22/+ smartphones at up to $100 or more off, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 at over $130 off the going rate. Just make sure you scope out the discounts we spotted this morning on Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone that is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with $300 in savings. Then swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for even more. 

More on Data Defense:

Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server’s particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

