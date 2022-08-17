Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Flatlandia, OXXO, Quick Reminders, more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Today’s software offers are joined by notable deals on the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone and ASUS’ latest Chromebook C425 returning to the Amazon all-time low, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like OXXO, Heroes of Flatlandia, Endurance, Quick Reminders, and OsmAnd+ — Maps. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by pre-order discounts on the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone as well as the recently released ASUS Chromebook C425 at the Amazon low of $280. From there, we have deals on Spigen’s new ArcField 15W Qi charging stand, this Hisense 120Hz ULED 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV, and everything you’ll find in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Heroes of Flatlandia:

Want to play an epic turned based strategy? Enter a fantasy world of Heroes of Flatlandia, where you lead your kingdom of noble elves, bloodthirsty orcs, brave dwarfs or dreadful undeads as one of several powerful heroes. Raise mighty armies and crash your enemies in detailed tactical battles. Use variety of spells and abilities to gain advantage, explore the world, and conquer your enemies. The game contains plenty of maps and allow you to play either against computer AI or against your friends in hot-seat multiplayer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!