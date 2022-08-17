Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Flatlandia, OXXO, Quick Reminders, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. Today’s software offers are joined by notable deals on the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone and ASUS’ latest Chromebook C425 returning to the Amazon all-time low, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like OXXO, Heroes of Flatlandia, Endurance, Quick Reminders, and OsmAnd+ — Maps. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by pre-order discounts on the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone as well as the recently released ASUS Chromebook C425 at the Amazon low of $280. From there, we have deals on Spigen’s new ArcField 15W Qi charging stand, this Hisense 120Hz ULED 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV, and everything you’ll find in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Heroes of Flatlandia:

Want to play an epic turned based strategy? Enter a fantasy world of Heroes of Flatlandia, where you lead your kingdom of noble elves, bloodthirsty orcs, brave dwarfs or dreadful undeads as one of several powerful heroes. Raise mighty armies and crash your enemies in detailed tactical battles. Use variety of spells and abilities to gain advantage, explore the world, and conquer your enemies. The game contains plenty of maps and allow you to play either against computer AI or against your friends in hot-seat multiplayer.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker handles all of your ...
Spigen’s new ArcField 15W Qi charging stand sees ...
CRAFTSMAN 6-inch benchtop jointer takes your woodworkin...
Belkin’s latest USB-C hub mounts to the back of y...
Save $221 on HP’s Victus 16 Gaming Laptop with RT...
Bulova, Citizen, Seiko timepieces up to $300 off in Ama...
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for ...
M1 Mac mini returns to all-time low with first discount...
Load more...
Show More Comments