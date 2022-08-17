Smartphone Accessories: Baseus W11 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $11, more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its Baseus W11 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $10.79 with the code 734DTQVT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These true wireless earbuds feature “ergonomically designed ear tips” that “ensure ultimate comfort and fit.” There are four sizes of tips in the package as well, which ensures there’s one that’s bound to fit. Also, the case can be wirelessly charged, meaning that when you’re not using these earbuds you can simply set them down to power up. Plus, 10 minutes of charging nets up to four hours of usage if you need a quick top off.
The W11 earbuds equipped with a portable magnetic 300mAh battery charging case, which can charge your wireless earbuds up to 3.5 times. You can enjoy up to 15 hours of continuous music time after fully charged. The ergonomically designed ear tips by Baseus, ensure ultimate comfort and fit.Also a perfect seal from the outside world, perfectly transfer the sound from the drivers to your eardrum.Please pick the right ear tips from XL,L,M,S.
Fuel up the Baseus W11 earbuds and case all at once with Baseus flash charging technology, can be used for 4 hours with 10 minutes charging. Open “Baseus Smart”app, you can check connection status and remaining battery on the app, including the anti-lost Function/ OTA Upgrade/ customize earbuds button.
