Amazon's touchscreen video-calling Glow STEM device now up to $130 off at $200 shipped

Justin Kahn
Amazon
$130 off $200

Amazon is now offering its unique Glow video calling projector and learning platform with the Tangram Bits add-on for $199.99 shipped. While it launched in the $250 range, it has gone for closer to $330 over the last several months and is now as much as $130 off the going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked since release and the lowest we can find. The only time we have seen this setup go for less was for a brief time during the 2022 Prime Day festivities. Head below for a closer look at what the Amazon Glow system is all about. 

Amazon Glow is essentially a video-calling display and learning system that consists of a 19-inch touchscreen projection, an 8-inch display, integrated learning games, and, in this case, a physical Tangram Bits set. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, it allows parents and family members to connect with kids via a series of STEM and communication experiences. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content (games, books, and art activities) as well as Amazon’s 2 year worry-free guarantee. 

Speaking of intelligent Amazon gear, we are also tracking some solid price drops on its Echo displays – check out the new Photo Frame mode right here – as well as its official Smart Thermostat and a series of Kindle readers at up to $50 off. This discounts also join solid deals on Amazon’s entire Fire TV streamer lineup with prices now starting from $20 Prime shipped as well.

Amazon Glow features:

  • Video-call and play together simultaneously – Amazon Glow (not a toy) is a video calling and interactive entertainment system designed to make it easier for children to bond with remote family.
  • Huge 19” projected touchscreen that lets kids be kids – Kids enjoy hands-on activities on Glow’s projection mat, while adults join in the fun through an interactive video call on their tablet or smartphone.
  • Thousands of books, games, and art activities – Enjoy endless hours of interactive fun, with new content added all the time.
  • Learn, play, read, and draw their way – Kids can enjoy activities on connected video calls, side-by-side with a local partner, or on their own.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

