Pad & Quill’s MagSafe leather iPhone 13 wallet cases nearly 50% off from $36.50

While iPhone 14 is right around the corner now, folks looking to stick with their higher-end 13 series will want to check out today’s price drop from Pad & Quill. The brand now has its LeatherSafe Pocket Book for Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max model marked down from $45.45. However, using code PQ20 at checkout will knock your totals down to $36.36 and $39.56, respectively. While there is an $8 delivery fee with these deals, this is a regularly up to $90 leather case that is now more than 50% off the going rate. Head below for more details.

As per usual with Pad & Quill’s handcrafted leather goods, the LeatherSafe Pocket Book features full-grain American leather that “ages beautifully with a rich patina” alongside marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching and a series of slots for cards and cash. The combo wallet case also features a cut out in the back to support MagSafe charging right through its folio-style sheath. Get a closer look in our launch coverage as well.

While we are on the subject, you can use the code above (or PQ15 if it doesn’t work) on any of Pad & Quill’s leather iPhone gear right now. All of which you’ll find waiting for you right here.

Then hit up this week’s Anker Amazon sale for more of the best smartphone accessory deals as we head into the weekend. Starting from $14, you’ll find everything from portable projectors to its lineup of GaN II chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. This morning’s roundup of gear is worth a look as well with offers starting from just $11.50.

Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Pocket Book features:

All of our iPhone cases are made using the same leather found in our heirloom leather bags, American full-grain. We bring this high-quality leather together with strong UV-resistant stitching and craft a case that will only look better during years of use. We like to say, it will truly tell your story. One interesting note, on the inside of the cash pocket you will see the initials of the artisan who made that case just for you!

