Today's best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Sleepin' Guy, Orderly, and more

Justin Kahn -
It’s time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Just be sure to check out today’s deals on iPhone 12, Pro Max, and mini as well as the new low we are tracking on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad and everything else in our dedicated hub. Our collection of apps is headlined by titles like Incredibox, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, Sleepin’ Guy, War of Eclipse, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: GIF Brewery 3 by Gfycat: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Pro－Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: TrackIt: Locate Lost Devices: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sitala: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Incredibox:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

