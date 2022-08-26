Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Super Mario Party $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $37.31 shipped. Also down at $37.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is within a few cents of our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re picking up the Splatoon 3 OLED Switch today (it is now available if you’re fast) or not, Super Mario Odyssey is must-play for any fan of the iconic Nintendo mascot. It delivers a wonderful 3D Mario experience with 2-player action where one player can control Mario’s new sentient hat, Cappy, alongside a host of worlds to explore “as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Party Golf eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Lightbringer eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Retro Classix: Joe & Mac PSN $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course eShop $21 (Reg. $27)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- 2K publisher sale eShop from $7.50
- Republique: Anniversary Edition eShop $1 (Reg. $15)
- Nintendo Switch Sports with Leg Strap $41 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack bundle eShop $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation
- Plus Xbox Mega Man sale
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hades Xbox from $8 (Reg. $25)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox and Steam
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
