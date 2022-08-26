Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Super Mario Party $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $37.31 shipped. Also down at $37.99 shipped via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is within a few cents of our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re picking up the Splatoon 3 OLED Switch today (it is now available if you’re fast) or not, Super Mario Odyssey is must-play for any fan of the iconic Nintendo mascot. It delivers a wonderful 3D Mario experience with 2-player action where one player can control Mario’s new sentient hat, Cappy, alongside a host of worlds to explore “as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

