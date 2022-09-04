LEGO’s new collectible Muppets minifigures on sale for the first time at $2.50 each (Save 50%)

After our first report on what to expect from the new 100th anniversary Disney minifigures launching next year, Best Buy is marking down this year’s collaborative LEGO collectible minfigures for the very first time. Right now, you can score the new LEGO Muppets minifigures for $2.49 each with free shipping in orders over $35. Normally fetching $5 each, these are now on sale at 50% off and delivering a new all-time low. This is the first price cut since the collectible minifigures launched back in May, as well. Delivering 12 different Muppets icons into brick-built form for the very first time, this collection of minifigures includes all of the fan-favorites like Kermit, Miss Piggy, and so many others. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 12 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

LEGO Muppets minifigures go on sale!

Like all of the other Collectible Minifigure Series releases, these Muppets characters come in blind bags that have a random figure included. You can check out the full list of who makes the cut in the lineup, and you’ll be able to score five of the minifigures per order from Best Buy at the discounted rate. So that gives you a solid chance at scoring nearly half the collection.

Here’s the full list of 12 characters:

Kermit

Miss Piggy

Statler

Waldorf

Fozzie Bear

Swedish Chef

Bunsen Honeydew

Beaker

Animal

Rowlf the Dog

Gonzo

Janice

As far as other rare LEGO discounts go, this week also saw the very first markdown go live on the new 771-piece Succulents set. This recent addition to the Botanical Garden collection arrives with nine different cacti that can be arranged in a variety of orders thanks to a modular planter design and now rests at a $45 all-time low.

More on the LEGO Muppets minifigures:

Delight a child or Muppets fan with these iconic LEGO Minifigures The Muppets (71033) bags for ages 5+. This unique series features a great lineup of exclusive Disney’s The Muppets characters to collect and display or to take independent or group play in unexpected new directions. Outstanding collection of fun Children and adult fans can say “Hi!” to a special limited-edition range of imaginative characters

