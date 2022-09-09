Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers Sword and Sworcery, Data Defense, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals from Google Play is now ready to go. Just make sure to swing by our coverage of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ at $144 off, the first deal on its all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the pre-order discounts on Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone while you’re at it. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, the Doom & Destiny RPGs, Data Defense, Mars Power Industries, Speedometer GPS Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at this weekend’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s best android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ at $144 off the going rate today deliver one of the lowest prices we have seen yet. That offers joins the first discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and this pre-order discount on Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone. Just be sure to scope out our smartphone accessories roundup for more. 

More Android app deals still live:

More on Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP:

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries. Co-operate with friends via Twitter, experience a videogame world that is affected by moon phases & help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand.

