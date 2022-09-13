Apple’s new Studio Display falls to best price yet with $199 refurb discount to $1,400

Following up all of the other desktop Mac accessory savings this morning, Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest Studio Display. Delivering one of the very first price cuts to date and the only refurbished offering so far, the price on Apple’s new monitor drops down to $1,399.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will then run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,599, today’s offer delivers a rare $199 in savings, beats our previous new condition mention by $119, and is a new all-time low.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

As for ways to drive the new Apple Studio Display, we’re still tracking one of the very first chances to save on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air. Arriving just in time for back to school or to give your setup an upgrade for fall, you can still save $100 while scoring an Amazon all-time low that brings the portable, MagSafe-powered machine down to $1,099.

Or if you’re looking for some other new gear to complete your desktop Mac setup, this morning saw a collection of official accessories go live courtesy of Amazon. Headlined by a rare chance to save on Apple’s Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID and joined by other models from $80, there’s also a pair of Magic Mouse in different colorways to fit in with both silver and space gray setups from $60.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

