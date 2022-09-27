Sanrio’s adorable silicone Hello Kitty and Pusheen AirTag cases now down at $13 (25% off)

As part of its Lightning deals, iFace (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the Sanrio Hello Kitty and Pusheen Apple AirTags cases from $12.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where available. Today’s Lighting deals will be live for another 6 hours or so and apply to the Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pusheen – Donut, Pusheen – Cinnamon Roll, and Kuromi designs. Regularly $17, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the detachable aluminum carabiner, these flexible AirTag covers deliver a “precise cutout” to wrap your Apple item tracker in an adorable Hello Kitty or Pusheen design. Head below for more details.

If the adorable designs on display above aren’t doing anything for you, check out the Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring. This model has become particularly popular since its release and is now selling from $10 Prime shipped in all four colorways.

We just recently got a look at the new new eco-tanned leather AirTag case with elastic lanyard strap from Bellroy just after detailing ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap. But we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the Spigen’s AirTag Card Wallets with the elastic cash strap down at the Amazon all-time low. You can get a better look at those right here.

Sanrio Hello Kitty and Pusheen AirTag case features:

Make your AirTags adorable with these supercute protective keychain cases featuring four favorite Sanrio friends – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll! A precise cutout and durable, flexible silicone make applying and removing a breeze. This case’s highly-elastic silicone, super-snug fit, raised edges around its opening, and tough, high-quality carabiner keep your AirTag secure and protected from scrapes, scratches and impact damage.

