Drop a Klipsch 2.1 Bluetooth speaker system with subwoofer on your desk at $59 (Reg. $99+)

Walmart is now offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speaker system for $59 shipped. Regularly $99 and currently starting at $113 from Amazon third-party sellers, this is up to 40% off the going rate, among the lowest totals we have tracked, and the best price we can find. This usually quite popular price drop delivers some solid Klipsch audio to your desktop for a relatively affordable price. Joining the main stereo satellite drivers, this system comes with the wireless subwoofer you see above to add some thumping bass to your desk setup alongside the Klipsch horn-loaded Micro-Tractrix tweeter tech and the long-throw fiber composite cone woofers. The removable grilles, headphone output, and onboard controls are also complemented by some handy Bluetooth connectivity so you can use them in a wired setup as well as a cord-free audio system for your smart devices. More details below.

It’s not easy to beat our Klipsch audio at just about any price range, never mind the sub $60 category – today’s lead deal is slightly less than you’ll pay for a pair of Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers that don’t include a subwoofer, for example. But if you’re just after some particularly casual desktop computer speakers and aren’t overly worried about the extra bass and brand name quality, something like this popular, best-selling, and quite affordable Amazon Basics USB Plug-n-Play Computer Speakers for under $18 Prime shipped might do the trick.

Subwoofers can certainly be blast, but for folks in the content creation space or home music production world might want to consider some of the custom-tailored monitor speakers we spotted on sale recently below:

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers features:

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers set is the next generation of the legendary Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 system, which singlehandedly raised the bar on what is defined as exceptional sound from a computer speaker. Upgraded now with Bluetooth® connectivity, you can wirelessly stream audio from your computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet and enjoy high definition sound in any room.The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth computer speakers comes with a 6.5″ 100W Subwoofer, providing a deep bass for full range audiophile sound. Connect via 3.5mm headphone input or stream music from your phone or other devices using Bluetooth wireless technology.

