LEGO’s 1,500-piece Optimus Prime Transformer set falls to new all-time low of $144 (Reg. $180)

Earlier this summer, the LEGO Group debuted its very first collaboration with Hasbro in the form of the iconic Transformer Optimus Prime. Now we’re seeing one of the first chances to save on the recently-released set go live, delivering the leader of the Autobots to your collection for $143.99 shipped courtesy of the official online LEGO storefront. Down from its $180 price tag, this is only the second discount yet at 20% off. It’s even well below the original $170 MSRP that was increased back in August, delivering a new all-time low on the unique model. You’ll get a better idea of what the new LEGO set delivers down below, though we offer a deep dive on what to expect in our announcement coverage, too.

As for what you’re getting from the LEGO and Hasbro collaboration, the new Optimus Prime stacks up to 1,508 pieces and fully assembles the Transformer complete with a series of accessories. Based around the original incarnation of the robot from back in the 1980s, this G1-style Prime features 19 different joints.

So on top of being posable in your collection, this also allows him to convert between being a truck and bot that stands over 13 inches tall. Complete with some Energon weapons and a display plaque, now is your chance to bring home one of the more unique creations of the year without paying the inflated price.

Included with the LEGO Optimus Prime set that’s on sale today is the latest Gift with Purchase set. The new LEGO Ray the Castaway promo comes in orders over $120 as you’ll know from our original coverage of the unique kit, and will be automatically added to your cart with the Transformer model above. It’s a nice little bonus to lock-in on top of the cash savings and is quite rare to see multiple offers stack on a set.

LEGO Optimus Prime features:

Enjoy quality time crafting all the details of this LEGO Optimus Prime (10302) model. Just like the much-loved original, this LEGO Optimus Prime replica switches between a robot and a truck. Relive Transformers sagas with accessories that include Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack.

