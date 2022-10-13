Android app deals of the day: Sentinels of the Multiverse, Front Armies, Mortal Crusade, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Sentinels of the Multiverse

All of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now up for grabs down below the fold. The software discounts are joined by offers on Google’s popular Nest Thermostat and the official Pixel 6a cases, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like “OXXO”, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Front Armies, Mortal Crusade, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by a notable price drop on Google’s popular Nest Thermostat with Assistant voice commands at $100 shipped. That offer is joined by the second-best price on Google’s official Pixel 6a cases, just be sure to scope out this all-time low on the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD, this deal on mophie’s snap+ Charging Stand, and Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3

More Android app deals still live:

More on Sentinels of the Multiverse:

Calling all Sentinels! Do you have what it takes to defend the Multiverse? Compose a team of comic book heroes, each with their own playstyles, backstories, and grudges. Pit them against a variety of maniacal and formidable villains. Defeat your enemies and save the Multiverse! The digital version of SotM plays like a comic book come to life! Control an entire team of heroes in single player, or head online and join heroes from around the globe in multiplayer. This is cooperative card-battle like you’ve never played before!

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

