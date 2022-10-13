Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Circulous, All That Remains, Castle of White Night, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to check out today’s price drops on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, the original AirPods Pro, and the very first discount on Apple’s brand new Alpine Loop band. As for the apps, headliner titles include Circulous, All That Remains, Asdivine Hearts 2, Castle of White Night, Polyglotte, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Polyglotte: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Hearts 2: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RPG Liege Dragon: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VideoLUT: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Solo Trip: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Backtrack – Record Past Audio: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dog Assistant – Puppy Training: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Photo Animate Studio Animator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendar 366: Events & Tasks: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech.: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

Pay once, play forever! All future chapter updates included! Circulous is an episodic mystery narrative puzzle game. In this first-person game you take on the persona of Amanda Trouser. You have just been let go from your job. After packing your things, you wonder what you are going to do with the rest of your life. How will you afford your apartment? On the subway ride home you see an add for a job opening at Circulous…it’s almost as if the ad was put there just for you! You apply, and you end up hired!

