Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem collection $4, Stray $24, PSN titles from $2, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. While we are still tracking some notable hangover Prime Day game deals down below, Sony has now kicked off its latest Essential Picks Digital Game sale from $2. There are hundreds of tiles on tap, including a new all-time low on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, but with Halloween around the corner now you’ll want to check out this deal on Castlevania Requiem. Regularly $20 and including a pair of the best games in the series, Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood, you can land a copy on PlayStation for just $3.99. Take down Dracula this Halloween as Richter Belmont, “descendant of the famed clan of vampire hunters” or as Dracula’s son Alucard in one of the best classic action RPGs ever made, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer

***Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders at $49

Pre-orders:

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!