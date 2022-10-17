Android app deals of the day: Iron Marines Invasion, Neo Monsters, Star Launcher, more

Today’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drop on the Google Pixel 6 as well as this morning’s discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Headliner deals include one of the first notable price drop on Iron Marines Invasion, Neo Monsters, Star Launcher Prime, 911 Operator, Point, and more. Head below for a closer look at our complete collection of today’s Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Ongoing price drops on the Google Pixel 6 at $399 continue today, but we are also now tracking a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at one of the best prices of the year. Then you can dive into today’s deal on Hisense’s 2022 U7H 55-inch Google 4K Smart TV as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Iron Marines Invasion:

Discover and conquer countless worlds across deep space. Unravel a sci-fi story full of challenges, battles and threats that will lead you across the galaxy on an extraordinary voyage. Enjoy unique stage missions and special operations in exciting new worlds, each one with its own terrain, style, enemies, and conditions. Learn how to beat them one by one! Battle extraordinary enemies, massive armies, and ferocious alien creatures in fun and electrifying missions and rts gameplay. Plan your strategy to defend the peace in the galaxy!

