Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines Invasion, Neo Monsters, more

The Monday morning edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now live and waiting for you down below. This morning’s software offers are joined by deals on Apple’s official MagSafe charger as well as a $200 price drop on nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro right now. But for now it’s all about the apps including headliners like Iron Marines Invasion, Neo Monsters, The Tiny Bang Story, LAYÒUT, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pango Halloween Memory Match: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SatFinder Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Watercolorizer-photo artist: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Roterra Extreme – Great Escape: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: NinGenius Music Ultimate: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Yukawa – AUv3 Plugin Effect: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Solo Trip: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit, Sign PDFs: $80 (Reg. $140)

More on Iron Marines Invasion:

Discover and conquer countless worlds across deep space. Unravel a story full of challenges and threats that will lead you across the galaxy on an extraordinary voyage. Enjoy unique stage missions and special operations in exciting new worlds, each one with its own particular terrain, style, enemies, and conditions. Learn how to beat them one by one! Command the Federation’s troops across the galaxy, with the aid of Heroes & Units that will allow you to boost your RTS game skills to the limit.

