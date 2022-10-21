Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pavilion, Slayaway Camp, Ace Attorney Trilogy, more

Your Friday edition of the best Mac and iOS deals has now been organized down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out this morning’s deals on Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet, its latest Magic Trackpad 2, and new all-time lows on the previous-generation Apple TV 4K while you’re at it. Today’s apps are headlined by some titles perfect to get in the Halloween spirit like Pavilion: Touch Edition and Slayaway Camp as well as deals on Doom & Destiny Advanced, The Almost Gone, the Ace Attorney Trilogy, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 hits best price yet with pre-orders at $48.50, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fashion Story: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MO: Astray: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QV – The Dimension Painter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BLEASS Alpha Synthesizer: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Pavilion:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE, Pavilion throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. Guide the mysterious main character through a surreal dream-like place where reality clash with fantasy. Interact with the environment – sounds, lights, physical objects – through intuitive touch controls. A puzzle game portrayed through exploration and audio-visual imagery fully realized in beautiful hand-crafted 2D artwork and an otherworldly soundscape.

