October’s best LEGO Ideas include a vintage radio, mechanical flip clock, and more

October has been a busy month on the LEGO front at large, but somehow an even more exciting month for Ideas fans. If the Foosball table that was revealed at the beginning of the month wasn’t already enough, the fan-inspired side of the lineup also announced a new collaboration with Wizards of the Coast for a Dungeons & Dragons kit alongside four upcoming creations joining the lineup down the road. But to wrap up October, we’re highlighting three of the best models from LEGO Ideas that are still fighting to become official kits.

For October, this month we’re highlighting three different creations from LEGO fans who want to bring their real-world-inspired creations to life through the Ideas platform. We just saw a Polaroid confirmed as one of the next sets from the theme, and so we’re running with that inspiration to pick out some other models that draw inspiration from other objects.

LEGO Lamp shines amongst the rest of October’s best Ideas

At the top of the list today, builder Castor-Troy has imagined an ornate lamp crafted out of some transparent LEGO bricks to deliver an eye-catching design. After seeing the LEGO Ideas Lighthouse hit the scene earlier this fall with a new light brick, bringing that unique functionality to something like a lamp would be a fun next step for the company. It likely wouldn’t actually function to the fullest extent you’d expect from an actual lamp, but this would certainly give the LEGO Group an interesting challenge that would continue to push the medium of what we can expect from official kits.

Though before it gets into the LEGO Ideas review phase, the project still has to climb from its current 4,300 supporters. Though with over 550 days to hit that milestone, it likely won’t be too long until designers are debating the merit of this unique model.

Mechanical Flip Clock

Delivering an even more functional build, Creator Sariels Bricks and Pets has imagined a classic mechanical flip clock out of LEGO. The design is powered by a single LEGO motor and allows the little number cards to actually flip over like you’d expect from the actual mechanism. While the model as is lacks any actual accuracy to use as a clock, I could see the LEGO Group fine-tuning the design to at least count time for a little bit.

That is, however, if the project can hit the necessary 10,000 supporters. Things are looking good so far, with nearly 1,600 supporters chiming in to earn the Idea over 600 days to secure the rest.

Last up for October, one of the best LEGO Ideas out there right now is the Vintage Radio from builder dimexart. Fittingly for what you’d expect from the name, this model assembles a retro radio complete with a classic red coat of paint, white trim, and all of those classic details. We’ve seen the LEGO Group assembling these kinds of retro icons in the past, so it’s quite the fitting way to wrap up the highlights this time around.

The model in its current form stacks up to over 1,100 pieces and enters with a nearly life-size build. There’s just over a year to see this one locked in for a future LEGO Ideas review round, though the over 6,000 supporters add a bit of confidence that we’ll see this one again down the road.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside these three creations that are hoping to become official sets someday, October also saw a decent amount of new projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for October:

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for August to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support. And, if you’d like to submit your own LEGO Idea for us to feature, be sure to go say hi on Twitter!

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!