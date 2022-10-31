Sony’s popular XM4 earbuds deliver ANC at new all-time low of $180 (Save $98)

Amazon currently offers the Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds for $179.99 shipped. Typically fetching $278, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $98 off. This is below our previous mention of $198 from over the fall Prime Day event and a rare chance to save over the past several months. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its recent XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

Clocking in at a more affordable price cut, the Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds from Anker are worth a look if the more capable feature set and higher price tag above aren’t catching your eye. Selling for $71 at Amazon, these will get you in on the true wireless listening experience for less. Available in five different styles, the more colorful designs pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Then be sure to go check out the new Anker Liberty 4 earbuds that we just took a hands-on look at. These new releases take on the likes of AirPods and even the Galaxy Buds above with active noise cancellation to complement its Spatial Audio support and even more novel inclusions like heart rate monitoring that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

