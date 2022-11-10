Score a $75 Dell gift card ahead of Black Friday with Nintendo Switch OLED consoles at $350

Price drops on the latest-model OLED Switch console have been mostly hard to come by – there was no mention of it in Nintendo’s upcoming Black Friday deals. But you can now score the Nintendo Switch OLED Model with a $75 Dell gift card for $349.99 shipped. That’s essentially regular price with a bonus $75 credit you can use towards anything else Dell sells, including Switch games and to get even deeper deals on upcoming Black Friday price drops. Nintendo’s latest-model console still fetches $349 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s deal yielding the best option out there. The OLED variant delivers an enhanced display and audio alongside a refreshed dock with a LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and more. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and head below for more.
Be sure to browse through everything we know about the upcoming Nintendo Black Friday deals, including the holiday Switch bundle, first-party games, and more. Then catch up on yesterday’s Indie World Direct showcase before you dive into the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:
Nintendo Switch OLED features:
Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.
