Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: This War of Mine, Tempest, Railway Canyon, and more

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Labyrinth of the Witch DX: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Railway Canyon: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YaoYao – Jump Rope: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remember: Stickies Widget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: ṖreSETS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ½ Halfway: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HDR Max – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plant with Care: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: WonderPen: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

