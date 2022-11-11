Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $53, Zelda Skyward Sword $41, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch at $52.89 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. While we have seen the EU version go for less, which does work on US consoles, you will have trouble with DLC content and the like taking that route. It still fetches $60 on the eShop and while we could see better deals in the coming weeks, there was no official mention of this one in the Nintendo Black Friday preview. Kirby’s latest title launched back March ahead of the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake announcement, as the latest adventure in the series with a full 3D treatment, new copy abilities, and the latest Drill and Ranger power-ups. You can get more details right here and then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

