Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $53, Zelda Skyward Sword $41, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $53
Kirby Forgotten Land deal

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch at $52.89 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. While we have seen the EU version go for less, which does work on US consoles, you will have trouble with DLC content and the like taking that route. It still fetches $60 on the eShop and while we could see better deals in the coming weeks, there was no official mention of this one in the Nintendo Black Friday preview. Kirby’s latest title launched back March ahead of the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake announcement, as the latest adventure in the series with a full 3D treatment, new copy abilities, and the latest Drill and Ranger power-ups. You can get more details right here and then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo Switch OLED consoles + $75 GC at $350

***Everything from the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals

***Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab 32.8-feet of Govee’s Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Lig...
New Razer Naga V2 Pro wireless MMO mouse has swappable ...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger sees first discount s...
Twelve South PowerPic delivers a unique acrylic wireles...
Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discoun...
Early Disney Black Friday deals now live from $6: BOGO ...
LG’s 140-inch CineBeam 4K DLP Home Theater Projec...
JBL’s latest Flip 6 portable waterproof Bluetooth...
Load more...
Show More Comments