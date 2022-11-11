Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $53, Zelda Skyward Sword $41, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Nintendo Switch at $52.89 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. While we have seen the EU version go for less, which does work on US consoles, you will have trouble with DLC content and the like taking that route. It still fetches $60 on the eShop and while we could see better deals in the coming weeks, there was no official mention of this one in the Nintendo Black Friday preview. Kirby’s latest title launched back March ahead of the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake announcement, as the latest adventure in the series with a full 3D treatment, new copy abilities, and the latest Drill and Ranger power-ups. You can get more details right here and then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo Switch OLED consoles + $75 GC at $350
***Everything from the Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals
***Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals
***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- To the Moon eShop $9.50 (Reg. $12)
- Mutant Mudds Collection Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $34 (Reg. $60)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe $30 (Reg. up to $80)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Amazon buy two get one FREE games
- COD Modern Warfare II, Mario Sparks of Hope, and more
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection from $35 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $15 (Reg. $40)
- Hades Xbox One physical $8.50 (Reg. $20)
- Amazon Ubisoft sale: Rainbow Six, more from $12
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope $56 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Half off digital sale up to 50% off
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 90% off
- Gotham Knights $52 (Reg. $70)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- Buy two get one FREE games at Target
- Just Dance 2023 Edition pre-order from $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $44 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $27 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 23 PS4/5 and Xbox from $39 (Reg. $60+)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
